Major delays on I-40 westbound, NC 50 closed near Garner

Now we have multiple crashes on NC 50 and back ups on I-40 are approaching I-95. This is a crazy mess. https://t.co/aEfLbRVDpz — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) December 11, 2020

Avoid I-40 WB coming into Raleigh due to construction near Garner. Back up extend back to NC 42. Take NC 50 instead.#abc11#Traffic — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) December 11, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Major delays are happening on Interstate 40 westbound near Garner.Construction has one lane of traffic closed before exit 306, which is the exit for U.S. Highway 70. That construction is expected to last until 12 p.m.Drivers are reporting that it is taking over an hour to get from Clayton Bypass into downtown Raleigh. ABC11 photographer Rob Judson only made it one mile in 25 minutes.NC 50 is also closed at Timber Drive in Garner.