Major delays on I-40 westbound, NC 50 closed near Garner

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Major delays are happening on Interstate 40 westbound near Garner.

Construction has one lane of traffic closed before exit 306, which is the exit for U.S. Highway 70. That construction is expected to last until 12 p.m.



Drivers are reporting that it is taking over an hour to get from Clayton Bypass into downtown Raleigh. ABC11 photographer Rob Judson only made it one mile in 25 minutes.

NC 50 is also closed at Timber Drive in Garner.

