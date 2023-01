Western Boulevard reopens a week after water main break

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Western Boulevard has reopened for drivers.

Wednesday marked a week since the road was closed after a water main break near the I-440 Beltline.

Repair crews had to dig through 3 feet of asphalt, then through a concrete slab to reach the broken water main, which turned out to be a complicated task.

Several homes and businesses near the area were without water for about a day.