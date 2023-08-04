Builder to face NC Contractors Board after missed violations left house unsafe, unsellable

The builder who missed the code violations in Chatham County home will have to face NC Contractor's Board.

There are new details in a Troubleshooter investigation involving a Chatham County home riddle with code violations.

After more than two years of waiting, the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors will hear the case on August 16th, according to Frank Wiesner with Executive Director.

"The board will deliberate the evidence and the testimony just like they would in court, and then come back and determine what happens to the licensee at that point," Wiesner said.

While James Muehlbach is happy to hear that a hearing is finally set, he says he's frustrated with how long it's taken to get to this point as he filed the complaint back in the Spring of 2021 after it was discovered his home had more than a dozen code violations.

ABC11 first told you Muehlbach's story in May after he won a judgment of $225,000 against his builder, Lindley Builders Inc, the owner Jeremy Lindley.

"To this day, I've still not received any of the money from the judgment. It's gaining interest, nothing's been paid towards that judgment," Muehlbach tells ABC11 Troubleshooter.

Even more frustrating to Muehlbach, Lindley now has a new general contractor's license under a new business name of JL Lidley Inc.

"He's still out here, you know, able to build houses."

When it comes to the hearing with the contractor's board and why it took more than two years to get scheduled, Wiesner says the COVID pandemic prevented the board from having hearings for fourteen months which caused a backlog. As for Lindley getting a contractor's license under a new business name, despite the complaint filed with the state Wiesner says there are no rules or regulations in place to prevent that from happening.

For Muehlbach, he says that is hard for him to understand.

"None of these checks and balances are going to protect you as the homeowner."

The case with the contractor's board is set for August 16th. As long as it happens and does not get continue, the board is expected to make a decision that day.

ABC11 Troubleshooter tried to reach Lindley for comment and he has responded yet.

