WCPSS agreed to pay parent to drive their child to school, having trouble getting money

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Paid to drive your kids to school. Wake County Public School (WCPSS) offers some parents in very specific situations the option that if parents drive their kids to school, the district will pay them.

A Cary family qualified for the program, but says they weren't getting the money owed to them. That parent, Teresa Davis tells ABC11 Troubleshooter, "I just want my money."

When the district couldn't provide busing to Davis' child, she says the school district approached her about the program. Davis' son has an IEP and doesn't ride the big yellow bus, instead a van transport. Last school year, Davis says Wake didn't have a driver for her son's route so they offered Davis a payment agreement that states if she'd drive her son to school, she'd get $25.00 a day, with a maximum payout of $500 a month.

After signing the contract, she says she did send in the paperwork the district asked for.

"I'm sending it each month, but I'm not getting any answer on when I'm going to see a check."

Davis shared emails she sent to the district trying to get answers as to when she'd get the more than $1,400 owed to her. She says, "Of course, we need the money, we pay our car insurance, we pay our car maintenance, we do all the things we have to do to keep it all up to date, transport our son safely to school."

Frustrated with no results, Davis reached out to ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson hoping to get her money. Sh e said, "They agreed to do it. We all signed a contract and they're not doing it."

Troubleshooter got in touch with WCPSS and a district representative said Davis failed to submit a copy of their auto insurance and attendance records, so it delayed processing. Teresa said she did submit those.

After ABC11's involvement, Davis got this check for $1,475, the amount she was owed for the last school year.

Davis says she's thankful she got her money and is continuing with the program again this year.