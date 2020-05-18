NC Weather: Tropical Storm Arthur approaching Outer Banks, will bring heavy rain east of Interstate 95

5am Update from @NHC: Tropical Storm #Arthur conintues to skirt our coast. It may clip Cape Hattereas with Tropcial Storm Force winds. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/l6yEv20vr2 — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) May 18, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Rain continues to spread inland this morning as Tropical Storm Arthur makes its final approach towards the Outer Banks for the midday today and will come very close to or may briefly make landfall over Cape Hatteras.Regardless of whether this storm makes landfall or not, we will see heavy rainfall, mainly east of Interstate 95 where a total of 1 to 2 inches of rain may fall by early this afternoon, with higher amounts near the coast.Rain will taper off this afternoon and evening from south to north with a brief window for dry weather this evening.Breezy conditions will be found across the Triangle this morning, then winds begin to diminish into this afternoon as Arthur pulls away from the coast.