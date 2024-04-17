Level 1 severe weather risk for Friday, high winds and hail possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Warm and sunny conditions will make way for the possibility of severe weather later this week.

A few systems will lead to scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. There is a level 1 risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are the main concerns with heavy showers possible at times.

The high on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Another round of rain and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday heading into Monday as low pressure moves through the Carolinas.

The steadiest and heaviest rain will likely be to the south of the Triangle.

It will be cooler with highs on Sunday and Monday going into the low to mid-60s.