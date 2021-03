Risk for damaging wind, severe storms increased to level 4 of 5

The latest update from @NWSSPC puts almost our entire viewing area under a Cat 4 (moderate) of 5 risk for severe storms on Thursday. Biggest threat=damaging winds. Almost 11 million people in this area. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/aFZplWTulm — π˜Ώπ™€π™£ π™Žπ™˜π™π™¬π™šπ™£π™£π™šπ™ π™šπ™§ (@BigweatherABC11) March 17, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A warmer and relatively clear Wednesday will give way to a potentially dangerous Thursday.Severe weather moving through the Deep South on Wednesday is expected to arrive in central North Carolina on Thursday afternoon.New weather models caused the National Weather Service to increase our risk for severe weather from enhanced to moderate, which is a four out of five risk level.The exact timing of the storms remains in flux, but the First Alert Team said the latest information suggests the bulk of the storms will arrive mid afternoon and be gone by the early evening.Damaging straight line winds are the biggest threat with this system. However, heavy downpours could also cause localized flooding. There is also a small chance for some hail or even an isolated tornado.One thing to keep an eye out for happens Thursday morning. That's when we could see some scattered showers ahead of the arrival of the severe storms.The presence of Thursday morning showers would be a good sign, according to ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker. He said showers in the morning would help stabilize the atmosphere, which in turn could reduce the severity of the storms when they arrive later in the day.