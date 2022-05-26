Weather

Another chance for severe storms Friday, but skies clear for Memorial Day Weekend

First Alert Noon Forecast: May 26

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe weather is possible Friday but then the skies should clear for the Memorial Day Weekend.

It's been a cloudy and cool week in central North Carolina. Many of us have even seen short bouts of heavy rain and strong winds. But there are sunny skies on the way; unfortunately we may have to go through some more storms first.

WATCH: ABC11 First Alert Doppler Radar

Rain will begin to fall Friday morning around 6-8 a.m. The storms could last all through the day, until the front moves out to shore around 9 p.m.

The storms that do develop will likely include strong winds and heavy rain. Flooding and even hail are possibilities with these storms. There's also a slight chance for isolated tornadoes too.

Rain totals throughout the area should be around 1-2 inches.

"Make sure they (your phones) are charged up tomorrow and that you have a way to receive reliable warnings and watches if they are issued," ABC11 Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy said



Saturday starts a slow warmup. The sunny skies Saturday should bring temperatures up into the low 80s.

Sunday will continue the trend with temps rising into the mid to upper 80s. By Memorial Day and the ensuing week, temperatures will once again be at or around the 90s.

Related topics:
weatherraleighdurhamfayettevilleweathermemorial daysevere weather
