Severe weather risk to start the week, damaging winds main risk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a record-setting weekend weather wise, Monday looks to be wet once again.

Morning rain will continue to escalate into what could be a washout for the afternoon. Rain may not stop at all until the evening hours.

At that time, there could be a thunderstorm risk along a cold front behind which showers will linger through the night before ending late.

The new system passing through could result in gusts possibly approaching 40 mph. The warm front will be closer to the North Carolina-South Carolina border so that is where the higher risk will be.

Tuesday will bring strong winds tapering through the day and a high closer to 60.