Chance of flurries tonight, no accumulation expected

Lingering post-frontal showers end by daybreak or so on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A much cooler night is in store with mainly clear skies allowing for rather seasonable lows in the mid-30s. It also brings the chance of snow flurries in the Triangle.

The flurries could develop overnight into early Saturday morning. According to the most recent models, moisture remains too limited to support any accumulation outside of 0" to a dusting on grassy surfaces.

While we could see some snow there is also a good chance the winds will pick up as the system moves through the area.

Models suggest that wind gusts of 15-25 mph will be possible through Saturday morning before picking up to 20-30 mph for the late afternoon.

Then Saturday evening the low pressure moves off the NC coast and high pressure works in from Canada behind the cold front.

Meanwhile in the western part of the state snow was coming down in Madison County which touches the Tennessee border.

According to ABC affiliate WLOS, most of the snow on Friday has been confined to areas west of Asheville.