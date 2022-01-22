NC weather: Snow moves out but bitter cold remains

SNOW TOTALS

3.6 inches - Emit

3.6 inches - Garner

3 inches - Fayetteville

3 inches - Fuquay-Varina

2.5 inches - Purnell

2.2 inches - Butner

2.1 inches - Erwin

1.8 inches - Henderson

1.5 inches - RDU

1.5 inches - Haw River

1.1 inches - Chapel Hill

The entire First Alert Weather Team is here to help you get ready for winter weather.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The snow storm that moved in Friday evening has exited the region and left behind a blanket of white.Watch ABC11 live coverage in the above video player to get up-to-the-minute reports on conditions around the area and today's forecast.Saturday's weather story is going to be all about the cold temperatures. The day is starting with temps in the 20s, and it's not going to get much warmer.Highs Saturday will peak into the mid 30s, but once the sun goes down Saturday night, temperatures will plummet again--into the teens! The last time the temperature has dropped below 20 degrees at RDU was January 31, 2019--or 1,087 days ago.All that being said, the kids are going to really enjoy Saturday. Just make sure they're bundled up.The National Weather Service is expected to release official snow totals sometime Saturday.ABC11's preliminary numbers show snowfall totals ranging from 1-4 inches across central North Carolina.