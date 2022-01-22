Weather

NC weather: Snow moves out but bitter cold remains

EMBED <>More Videos

First Alert Weather: Latest updates on winter storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The snow storm that moved in Friday evening has exited the region and left behind a blanket of white.

Watch ABC11 live coverage in the above video player to get up-to-the-minute reports on conditions around the area and today's forecast.


Saturday's weather story is going to be all about the cold temperatures. The day is starting with temps in the 20s, and it's not going to get much warmer.

Highs Saturday will peak into the mid 30s, but once the sun goes down Saturday night, temperatures will plummet again--into the teens! The last time the temperature has dropped below 20 degrees at RDU was January 31, 2019--or 1,087 days ago.

All that being said, the kids are going to really enjoy Saturday. Just make sure they're bundled up.

SNOW TOTALS


The National Weather Service is expected to release official snow totals sometime Saturday.


ABC11's preliminary numbers show snowfall totals ranging from 1-4 inches across central North Carolina.

  • 3.6 inches - Emit
  • 3.6 inches - Garner
  • 3 inches - Fayetteville
  • 3 inches - Fuquay-Varina
  • 2.5 inches - Purnell
  • 2.2 inches - Butner
  • 2.1 inches - Erwin
  • 1.8 inches - Henderson
  • 1.5 inches - RDU
  • 1.5 inches - Haw River
  • 1.1 inches - Chapel Hill


WATCH: First Alert to Winter Weather
EMBED More News Videos

The entire First Alert Weather Team is here to help you get ready for winter weather.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighfayettevilledurhamicesnowweatherwinter weather
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
How to make snow cream
Roadways deteriorate as snow, ice accumulate
Delta flight slides off taxiway after landing at RDU
2 NYPD officers shot, 1 fatally, responding to domestic violence call
Person struck by vehicle on Western Blvd in Raleigh
City, county governments close services as wintry weather hits NC
LATEST: Deadline extended for House Wake COVID relief program
Show More
Raleigh Police investigate after man shot
Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
US confirmed 1st COVID case 2 years ago today
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
More TOP STORIES News