Tree falls on house in Cary during storm

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tree fell on a home in Cary when a line of storms moved through the area Friday afternoon.It happened just before 4 p.m.A large tree fell on the corner of the home on Champion Drive.A large chunk of the wall was ripped off, leaving what appeared to be a bedroom exposed to the elements.After crushing the home, the tree landed in the front yard.In Durham, a tree was struck by lightning, causing a branch to fall in the home of a yard on Raynor Street.