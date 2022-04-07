NC weather: Off and on rain today with chance of isolated severe storms

First Alert 4/7: Off & on showers and storms will develop this morning and through the afternoon. A few storms may be strong to severe. Main threats: damaging wind & large hail. An iso. tornado is possible. #ncwx #Raleigh @ABC11_WTVD #Thursday pic.twitter.com/d61vtgMdCc — Kweilyn Murphy WTVD (@KweilynM) April 7, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Expect a day of off and on rain showers Thursday, with some of those rain storms turning severe.A cold front pushing through North Carolina will bring scattered showers and storms starting Thursday morning and lasting through the evening.Any of the storms could be strong or severe. However, areas east of Raleigh have a higher risk of those storms being severe.The main concerns with the storms include damaging wind and hail. An isolated tornado is also possible.Temperatures in the region will be in the 70s, but once the cold front moves through those temperatures will drop--meaning most areas in the region will be in the 60s by Thursday evening.Showers could pop up anytime Thursday, but they're more likely to happen early in the morning and then again in the afternoon.ABC11 Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy said the highest chance for strong and severe storms is between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.By sunset, the storms should have moved out of the region.All told, these storms will bring less than half an inch of rain to the majority of areas. Although some isolated locations where severe storms develop could see more than that--but the rain should not cause any widespread flooding.