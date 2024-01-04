Rain and isolated storms this Saturday, possibility of freezing rain

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you have outside plans this Saturday you may have to change them due to stormy weather.

In the morning an area of low pressure will move across the Carolinas Saturday bringing rain and even a short period of freezing rain for areas along and north of I-85.

Early indicators call for no more than 0.01" before changing to rain.

The timing of the front would also minimize any impacts.

Temperatures will approach 50 degrees.

Sunday and Monday are looking fairly nice as high pressure builds in behind the first storm.

Rain and isolated storms are likely Tuesday. Rain totals could be around 2 to 3" for the area. Highs will be in the 60s.