NCDOT crews work to prepare roads for icy weekend weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Preparations are underway for this weekend's winter weather.

NCDOT crews will return to the roads Friday to continue laying out a brine mixture designed to help the roads resist freezing up. The work began Thursday and will continue through Saturday.

Interstates and other heavily traveled roads will get the most attention, but like other industries, NCDOT is having to figure out how to do the same amount of work with a shortage of workers.

NCDOT is not immune to COVID-19 staff shortages. The agency said it is supplementing workers who are sick or quarantining in order to make sure it gets all the necessary roads in the area treated ahead of the winter storm.

"With this storm, there is a possibility that we may not be able to respond as quickly as in previous storms due to COVID impacts to staffing and the staffing of our contractors," Marty Homan, a representative for NC DOT, said.

While NCDOT is preparing the roads to keep them as safe as possible, you should still consider canceling your travel plans for Sunday and possibly even Monday morning.

Here's a checklist of some things you should make sure you have in stock in your home:

  • Necessary medications
  • Flashlights, batteries, blankets
  • Fully charged phones, tablets, laptops
  • Fuel for cars, generators, chainsaws and other power equipment


Public Hardware in Durham said it has seen people coming in all week to stock up on different supplies. The store said it has sold about a pallet and a half of salt and lots of snow shovels.

While you're making your plan to stay safe, make sure you plan for your furry family members. They need a warm place to stay and water that will not freeze.

Due to the possible inclement weather, some schools and businesses may decide to close.

