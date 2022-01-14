Weather

NC weather forecast: Winter storm watch issued for much of North Carolina for Sunday

Winter storm watch issued ahead of Sunday ice, snow storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Weather Center has issued a winter storm watch for much of North Carolina.

The winter storm watch officially goes into effect Saturday night and continues through Sunday evening. Winter storm watches are issued more than 24-hours ahead of winter storms; they indicate there is at least a 50 percent chance of hazardous winter weather happening.

With a winter storm watch in effect, everybody in the area should make plans to stay home and stay safe during the storm.



TIMING


Saturday will be cold with highs around 40 degrees and lows overnight dipping well below freezing. Sunday highs will likely not rise out of the 30s.

Snowfall will arrive first; it moves in Sunday morning around daybreak but does not last very long.

Freezing rain will takeover sometime mid-morning and last through the early afternoon.

In the afternoon, temperatures should rise above freezing and thus transition much of the area into rain--this is when strong winds will also likely arrive.

Specific timing of when this will happen in your neighborhood of course depends on where in central North Carolina you are located. Areas west and north will keep the snow and freezing rain longer, and thus accumulate more of those potentially dangerous conditions.

WATCH: First Alert to Winter Weather
CONDITIONS


Ice is the biggest threat during this storm. While snow will also likely happen, central North Carolina is in line to get more ice than snow.

Plus, that ice accumulation combined with strong winds on the back end of the storm could create problems for trees--resulting in structural damage and power outages.

The ice will also likely make road conditions hazardous. Everyone should be prepared to stay in their homes Sunday and potentially even Monday morning.

The snowfall accumulation will be higher north and west of Wake County, with areas like Person County, Orange County and even parts of Durham County seeing 2-3 inches of snow.

Lee, Wake, Warren, Vance and Granville counties can expect around 1-2 inches of snow accumulation. Areas east and south of that line should expect less than an inch of snow.

Ice accumulation is possible for the entire ABC11 viewing area. Spots around Interstate 85, including Orange and Durham counties could see up to .75 inches of ice buildup.

Other areas may only see .1 of an inch of ice accumulation, but that would still be enough to cause problems on the roads and potentially bring down some trees.

CLOSINGS


Due to the possible inclement weather, some schools and businesses may decide to close. You can check up-to-date closings here.

If you are in charge of closings for a school of business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is by using our online system. The phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your Pass Code into the online system.
If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com. Please do not mail closing information to this email address.

Organization Name:
Type of Organization: (school, church, business, daycare, government office)
Mailing Address:
Organization's Phone Number:
Contact Person:
Contact's Email:
Contact's Mobile Phone:
