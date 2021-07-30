Pets & Animals

NC Zoo to vaccinate apes, chimps against COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

Some exhibits closed as NC Zoo faces hiring troubles

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo will use an experimental COVID-19 vaccine on some of its animals, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.

The zoo is getting six vials of a vaccine designed by Zoetis specifically for animals. Each vial contains 10 doses of the vaccine.

SEE ALSO: Some exhibits closed as NC Zoo faces hiring troubles

According to the N&O, the vaccine will first be used to inoculate 15 chimpanzees and seven gorillas.


Researchers have found that apes and primates have a high vulnerability to the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic among humans.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsasheborocovid 19 vaccinegorillasnc zoocovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CDC document warns Delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox
Fayetteville couple says broken wedding venue A/C was 'unbearable'
Cooper urges NC businesses to make workers mask up or get vaccinated
What we know about the delta variant
Heat Advisory issued for central NC on Friday
LATEST: Israel to offer 3rd COVID shot to some citizens
Show More
Biden to allow federal eviction moratorium to expire tomorrow
Mom who gave birth to 9 thriving babies at same time speaks out
Federal workers required to get vaccinated; military may be next
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Tiramisu Cheesecake Dessert
Teen bitten by what is believed to be a shark at Wrightsville Beach
More TOP STORIES News