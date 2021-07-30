ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo will use an experimental COVID-19 vaccine on some of its animals, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.
The zoo is getting six vials of a vaccine designed by Zoetis specifically for animals. Each vial contains 10 doses of the vaccine.
SEE ALSO: Some exhibits closed as NC Zoo faces hiring troubles
According to the N&O, the vaccine will first be used to inoculate 15 chimpanzees and seven gorillas.
Researchers have found that apes and primates have a high vulnerability to the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic among humans.
NC Zoo to vaccinate apes, chimps against COVID-19
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News