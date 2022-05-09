Pets & Animals

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of 3 new red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo has three new red wolf pups!

The three brothers were born on April 20 to mom, Ayita, and dad, Denali. The pups are the latest litter from Ayita and Denali, who had two girls (Alli and Roan) last year.

All five young red wolves will remain with their family group for now--just like they would in the wild.

SEE ALSO: For the first time since 2018, red wolf pups have been born in the wild in NC

The new pups will remain behind the scenes at the zoo, so veterinarians with the zoo's red wolf breeding program can monitor them and their growth.

