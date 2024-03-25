March Madness: Duke, NC State, UNC head to Sweet 16 of NCAA Men's Tournament

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This week marks the start of the NCAA Men's Tournament Sweet 16.

North Carolina plays on Thursday, and NC State on Friday.

UNC

No. 1 North Carolina is moving on in the NCAA Tournament at the expense of No. 9 Michigan State and Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo.

With 20 points, guard RJ Davis helped UNC defeat the Spartans 85-69 on Saturday, advancing them to the Sweet 16. Forward Harrison Ingram made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.

The Tar Heels remain undefeated in March Madness against Izzo's teams in a series going back 26 years.

North Carolina will face either Grand Canyon or Alabama on Thursday.

NC State

Two weeks ago, No. 14 North Carolina State was on the outside of the tournament bubble.

Seven wins in 12 days later-including five in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament to earn an automatic NCAA berth-the Wolfpack is headed to the Sweet 16 after their win against No. 14 Oakland 29-73 on Saturday.

Forward DJ Burns Jr. with the under-the-rim game scored 24 points, including a go-ahead putback that ignited a 9-0 run in overtime. This is the first time the team has advanced to the Sweet 16 since 2015.

NC State will face either No. 2 Marquette or No. 10 Colorado in Dallas on Friday.

Duke

The fourth-seeded Blue Devils (26-8) are headed to the Sweet 16 to face the winner of Houston-Texas A &M in the South Region semifinals Friday in Dallas.

McCain and Duke emphatically ended the nation's longest active winning streak at 14 games, taking a 22-point lead into halftime and never letting the advantage slip below 20 in the second half.

The Dukes (32-4) finished with a program record for victories.

Duke reached the second weekend of March Madness for the 27th time in 39 tournaments since the event expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Associated Press contributed.