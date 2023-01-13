NCCU hosting celebration after HBCU National Football Championship title win

The North Carolina Central University football team is hosting a celebration for their 2022 HBCU National Football Championship title.

DURHAM, N.C.

The team is planning to host a parade and pep rally for January 21 at 10 a.m. in honor of their big win.

The football team defeated Jackson State University, 41 to 34 in the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The parade will begin at Cecil Street and will run from Fayetteville Street to the entrance of the O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium from Lawson Street.

Following the parade a pep rally will be held in the stadium with a recognition ceremony of the team and coaching staff by Durham Nayor Elaine O'Neal and Chancellor Johnson Akinleye.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet and receive signed posters from the championship-winning team and view and take photos with the Cricket Celebration Bowl and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Championship trophies.

Participants will include NCCU Head Football Coach Trei Oliver and members of the NCCU football program; the Sound Machine; NCCU cheerleaders and Eddie the Eagle mascot; NCCU student leaders; Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye; and City of Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal '84, L '91.