TikTok awards $1 million scholarship to NCCU to support health care students

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Frontline workers caring for COVID-19 patients are true heroes of the global pandemic that's why the popular video app TikTok is awarding $1 million to North Carolina Central University (NCCU) to support students pursuing degrees in health care.The gift to NCCU is part of $10 million in funding that will go to 10 academic institutions that serve underrepresented students and offer programs that focus on public health and other professions in the healthcare field. TikTok made a big $150 million donation earlier this year through their Health Heroes Relief Fund in support of healthcare workers.This $1 million award to NCCU will provide students with scholarships who are studying medicine, science, technology, engineering and math and are planning to enter careers in medicine, science, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries."We believe the next generation of health heroes should be reflective of the world around us, and we are proud to support medical and health education programs that serve Black, Latinx, and Indigenous students," said Belinda Frazier, Head of Culture and Diversity, TikTok North America.NCCU Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye said the HBCU shares a commitment to inspiring creativity as a way to improve the society we live in."NCCU graduates are leaders in the health sciences and provide valuable services to vulnerable citizens in North Carolina and around the country. We are grateful to TikTok for demonstrating the value of this critical workforce with a significant gift that furthers the education of healthcare professionals at our university," said Akinleye.