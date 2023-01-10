NCDOT report: RDU contributes more than $17 billion to area economy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new report from North Carolina Deport of Transportation found that Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) contributes more than $17 billion to central and eastern North Carolina's economy.

The report also found that RDU generates more than $887 million in state and local taxes and $5.4 billion in personal income.

"Despite the lingering economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, RDU has proven itself as a major economic engine for North Carolina and the region the airport serves," said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.

The NCDOT report found that RDU contributes:

$17,012,380,000 in economic output

$5,449,640,000 in personal income

$887,725,000 in state and local taxes

85,460 jobs

As part of the report, N.C. State University's Institute for Transportation Research and Education (ITRE) analyzed data from 2021, the most recent year complete data is available, to determine the economic impact of North Carolina's 72 public service airports. The commercial service airport analysis quantified the impacts of leisure and business travelers to North Carolina and business travelers from North Carolina, on-airport contributions and the impact of airport capital projects and operations.