NCFC, Birmingham players kneel in solidarity during national anthem

Some NCFC members along with their opponents, the Birmingham Legion, knelt or raised fists during the national anthem and 15 seconds of silence for racial justice.
Watch as NCFC, Birmingham players kneel in solidarity
The team later went on to beat the Legion 1-0 at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Dre Fortune scoring the team's only goal.
They're the first Triangle team to play a home game since the pandemic broke out in March.
