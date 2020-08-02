EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6347801" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NCFC, Birmingham players kneel in solidarity during national anthem

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Before going on to win their first live sporting event in the Triangle since the start of the pandemic, players from the North Carolina Football Club (NCFC) knelt in solidarity during the national anthem.Some NCFC members along with their opponents, the Birmingham Legion, knelt or raised fists during the national anthem and 15 seconds of silence for racial justice.The team later went on to beat the Legion 1-0 at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Dre Fortune scoring the team's only goal.They're the first Triangle team to play a home game since the pandemic broke out in March.