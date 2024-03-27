NC GOP elects Trump-endorsed Jason Simmons as new chairman

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- On the day that President Joe Biden visited Raleigh and scored big at a private fundraiser, the North Carolina Republican Party elected a new chairman.

The decision came Tuesday after former chairman Michael Whatley formally resigned his post earlier in the evening to serve as chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Jason Simmons will take the helm after the election held in Selma.

Simmons is the current NCGOP executive director and worked on former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign in North Carolina.

"I'm honored to be chosen by my fellow Republicans to lead our party into the most important election in our lifetime," said Simmons. "There is much work to be done to win North Carolina for President Trump, put Lt. Gov. (Mark) Robinson in the Governor's Mansion, maintain our supermajorities in the General Assembly, and win four statewide judicial races. I'm ready to hit the ground running."

He was also endorsed by Trump and served as the regional political director for "Trump Victory," overseeing campaign operations across seven states.

"I'm excited for Jason to take over as Chairman, and I look forward to working closely with him to ensure we win North Carolina for President Trump and elect Republicans up and down the ballot," Whatley said in a statement.

Simmons will serve as chairman until the next scheduled election in June 2025.