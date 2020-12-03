NCHSAA board makes changes, limits high school football to 10 games

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There will be no more changes to the high school sports schedule in North Carolina.The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors decided to continue with the 2020-2021 modified athletic calendar. Basketball tryouts and practices, slated to begin Monday, will go on as planned. A recent executive order will require athletes to wear masks.Some athletes and parentsabout the use of masks during competition.Basketball games can begin on Jan. 4. The board approved the creation of a 60-second officials' timeout in each quarter for basketball to provide an opportunity for athletes to adapt to wearing masks during competition.The football season has moved to the spring, beginning in February. The state playoffs start Friday, April 16. There will only be four state champions crowned and teams will only be allowed to play a maximum of 10 games.The board also approved virtual monitoring as an alternative to face-to-face monitoring of the Concussion Return to Play Protocol.In a statement, Commissioner Que Tucker said: