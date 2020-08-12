Sports

Fall high school sports postponed in North Carolina due to COVID-19

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- High school sports has been postponed in North Carolina because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Carolina High School Athletics Association (NCHSAA) announced a new athletics calendar Wednesday afternoon.

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker presented the calendar after spending time explaining the thought process that went into creating the calendar.

"We know that education-based athletics has great benefits for young people across our state," Tucker said. She went on to describe the importance in participating in sports while also keeping students and coaches safe.

The first sports that will be allowed to practice are cross-country and volleyball. Those sports can begin practice November 4. Their first competitions will happen November 16.

Football will not begin until February 8, with the first games taking place February 26.

The full sports calendar can be viewed below:


That calendar, of course, remains tentative. Tucker said the proposed start dates remain dependent on COVID-19 conditions improving in North Carolina.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnccoronavirushigh school sportshigh school footballcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 4 Duke students out of 3,116 test positive
Tropical Storm Josephine likely to form today
How NC ended up with 280k vials of unusable COVID-19 testing material
400 ECU students pack in to party despite COVID-19 threat
Unit collapses in 2-alarm fire at Durham townhome complex
Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female VP
Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September
Show More
Race for COVID-19 vaccine driven by new innovations
The 411: A Blockbuster-themed Airbnb
Local Black women reflect on impact of Harris as VP nominee
WEATHER: Afternoon T-storms again in spots
Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era
More TOP STORIES News