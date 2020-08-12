Fall high school sports postponed in North Carolina due to COVID-19

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- High school sports has been postponed in North Carolina because of the COVID-19 pandemic.North Carolina High School Athletics Association (NCHSAA) announced a new athletics calendar Wednesday afternoon.NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker presented the calendar after spending time explaining the thought process that went into creating the calendar."We know that education-based athletics has great benefits for young people across our state," Tucker said. She went on to describe the importance in participating in sports while also keeping students and coaches safe.The first sports that will be allowed to practice are cross-country and volleyball. Those sports can begin practice November 4. Their first competitions will happen November 16.Football will not begin until February 8, with the first games taking place February 26.The full sports calendar can be viewed below:That calendar, of course, remains tentative. Tucker said the proposed start dates remain dependent on COVID-19 conditions improving in North Carolina.