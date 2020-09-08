North Carolina High School Athletics Association sets playoff dates, releases new sports recommendations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina High School Athletics Association released new details about recommendations for member schools on Tuesday.The NCHSAA said the guidance, in response to Phase 2.5 of reopening, uses a phased approach for NCHSAA athletes and is intended "to help school administrators, coaches, parents, students, and communities navigate a gradual reopening of high school athletic activities."Member schools can now have a total of 25 persons in an indoor venue and 50 in an outdoor venue.The NCHSAA also set playoff dates for sports and increased the season limitation from 10 to 14 meets for swimming, cross-country, and track & field.The date for the cheerleading invitational was changed from May 1 to May 22.In a release, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said, "we are looking forward to fully resuming sports in November. As always, we will continue to monitor health and safety guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."Some of the strategies outlined by the NCHSAA include frequent, effective hand hygiene; social distancing of at least 6 feet; disinfecting of high touch areas and avoiding touching of the face."Administrators and coaches must emphasize the need for all coaches and participants who have signs or symptoms of illness to stay home to decrease risk of viral transmission, as they may transmit the virus to vulnerable individuals," the NCHSAA said.