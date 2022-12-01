Sports officials contemplate walk-out if needs are not met by NCHSAA

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An alarming consideration was revealed on the first day of the 2022 NCHSAA Winter Meetings.

Long-time official Steve Schwartz gave an impassioned presentation to board members, noting that over 800 officials in the state are considering walking off the job beginning on January 1st.

Schwartz noted that referees in North Carolina get paid significantly less than some of their colleagues in neighboring states. He also said they feel less supported by school administration, leading to poor sportsmanship from fans, coaches and players.

The NCHSAA Board of Directors did recognize a recommendation to increase officials pay. The increase will be voted on Thursday, December 1st. If passed, the raise would go into effect on January 1st, 2023.