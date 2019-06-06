Multi-vehicle crash causes major delays near Jones Sausage Road in Wake County

This was one of the final few cars towed off I-40 after the pileup. We met several drivers left walking down the highway after their cars were totaled. 25 cars in all involved. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/FRUtivZ9bm — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) June 5, 2019

. @FLORENCEMACHINE FANS in Raleigh - traffic update: i-40 west heading to Jones Sausage Rd is completely shut down. If you are heading from Johnson County area, please use Waze to redirect you to @CoastalMP. — Coastal Credit Union Music Park (@CoastalMP) June 5, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a crash involving several cars in the westbound lanes of I-40 at Jones Sausage Road caused major traffic delays.It happened during the afternoon rain just before 5 p.m.The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they treated the crash as six separate collisions, and 30 total cars were involved.NCSHP said initially there was one car that hydroplaned, lost control and struck a concrete wall in the median, which caused a chain reaction crash behind."The emergency people were saying they've never seen anything like this," said Bernard Griffin.Griffin was driving home from work in Garner and not long after merging onto I-40 from the Highway 70 ramp, he quickly felt the loss of control under the wheels of his Nissan."So I'm sliding toward the next car and I'm like, 'I'm not hitting anybody in the back.' So what I did is just put it up on the guardrail, literally up on the guardrail," he said.''Griffin's car was one of the many that were towed off the interstate.Seven people were transported to nearby hospitals with minor injuries, according to Wake County EMS.According to the NCSHP, 17 cars were towed and 22 tow trucks responded.The Coastal Credit Union Music Park tweeted at fans attending Wednesday night's show to use Waze in order to get around the traffic.