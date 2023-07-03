With the summer temperature pattern locked in on hot and humid and feeling more like it's over 100 degrees, Wake County announced the opening up of cooling stations.

NC state trooper taken to hospital for heat exhaustion while on duty

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) trooper is being treated at the hospital after having a heat-related medical emergency.

NCSHP confirms the trooper is being treated for heat exhaustion, which happened while he was on duty Monday.

The trooper was in Knightdale when he suffered the medical episode.

The trooper's condition hasn't been released.

ABC11 has a crew working to get more information on the trooper, please check back for updates.

Heat Exhaustion or Heat Stroke

How to survive a prolonged heat wave

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

Adults older than 65, children younger than four, people with existing medical conditions, and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk on days with high temperatures.

Drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun are critical precautions.

People should also check on their neighbors who may be at high risk and ensure they have access to heat relief and hydration.

RELATED | Staying cool in extreme heat