Man accused of going into Durham School of Arts bathroom appears in court on unrelated charges

Man accused of going into Durham School of Arts bathroom in court

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man arrested on suspicion of walking into a bathroom while students were inside at Durham School of the Arts is now being charged with assault.

Neal Maxcitto Harding, 29, made a court appearance Thursday on unrelated charges. The Durham County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that Harding is now charged with assault on a child younger than 12.

He will face a judge for the Durham School of the Arts charges on Nov. 29.

Harding is accused of entering the Durham School of the Arts campus on Oct. 28 and going into a girls' bathroom. According to arrest warrants, Harding accosted two 11-year-old girls and made sexual comments. As one girl tried to leave the bathroom, he grabbed her arm and exposed himself, the warrants say.

Durham Public Schools said previously that the man startled some students and violated their privacy.

School security camera footage showed the man coming onto the campus at 401 N. Duke St.

Harding faces four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a child younger than 12, felony indecent exposure, felony breaking and entering, and first-degree trespass.

He is being held in Durham County Jail under a $1.025 million bond.

Durham police said unrelated charges include assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor probation violation.

"Durham County Schools is grateful to the Durham Police Department for its diligent work in finding and securing the suspect who trespassed at Durham School of the Arts," DPS Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga said. "Our partnership with law enforcement reinforces our safety protocols and assures us that our students and staff remain safe while they teach and learn."
