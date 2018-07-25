New details in Durham crash that left pedestrian critically injured

#UPDATE @DurhamPoliceNC tell me a man born in1979 was crossing Alston Ave near 147, possibly in a hurry to reach a bus stop, seconds before the car hit him. No word on a name or condition, but he’s badly hurt & at Duke for treatment. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/JCaGbV2F0S — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) July 25, 2018

A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning on Alston Avenue.Durham police said the incident happened just after 6 a.m. on Alston Avenue near the Russell Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.The victim was taken to Duke University Hospital with critical injuries.Officer said they believe the man, 38-year-old Antwain Jackson, crossed the road, trying to get to a bus stop and was struck by a 2002 PT Cruiser.The driver said Jackson just ran out in front of her."He just sprinted across," said Australia Clay. "Him and all his stuff. He had bags and other stuff."Investigators said Jackson was in a crosswalk but Clay had a green light.She said she hopes that he recovers soon."I really don't want anyone to die because of my driving, or anything," she said. "You really don't want that on your conscience."Officers have yet to release whether Clay will face any charges. However, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, police said.