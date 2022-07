RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new passport acceptance center has opened in Downtown Raleigh.The facility opened last month in the wake County Justice Center. It will accept complete DS11 for a new passport and will forward it to the passport section of the state department.Walk-ins are welcome at the location however appointments are recommended.The hours of operation are 8:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday to Friday