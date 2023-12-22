7 must have party essentials to bring in the new year

2024 is quickly approaching and we've rounded up a few New Year's Eve party essentials for you to ring in the New Year with ease. Whether you're hosting a simple get-together or an extravagant party, these seven items are sure to make your celebration more memorable.

New Year's Eve party supplies every host needs

Pottery Barn Champagne Tower 10-Piece Set $69

Elevate your celebration with this 10-piece Pottery Barn champagne tower Perfect for an intimate celebration, you can fill these glasses with champagne or a mocktail of your choice. Enjoy them with your guests as you toast to the new year ahead. Toss them in the dishwasher for a quick clean after you're done.

Crate & Barrel Cambridge Two-Tier Server with Plates $59.95

Display your hors d'oeuvres in this white porcelain two-tier server. With over 300 5-star reviews, this server is a customer favorite and a great way space-saver on your buffet table. This server will work well placed near a bar cart so your guests can get their drinks and small bites.

VASAGLE Gold Bar Cart $115.99

This bar cart will be a great addition to your decor if you're serving drinks at your New Year's Eve party. This gold bar cart comes equipped with two rows of glass holders, four wine holders and wheels so you can easily transport your drinks to where your guests are. An Amazon bestseller, you won't go wrong with purchasing this for your celebration.

Happy New Year Headband with Star Boppers and Silver Tone Tinsel $9.88

Ring in the new year with this "Happy New Year" headband. This headband can be a great prop to use in photos. Hand them out to your guests upon entry for a festive evening.

Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400 Disposable 35mm Camera + Quality Photo Microfiber Cloth $64.99

$69.99 Shop Now

Incorporate a unique party favor with these Fujifilm disposable cameras. These cameras will allow you to see your party through your guests' eyes and can be used indoors or outdoors. After the event, you can have your photos processed for long-lasting memories.

Luditek Sound Activated Party Lights with Remote Control Dj Lighting $9.99

$11.99 Shop Now

Create the ultimate dance floor with this disco ball strobe lamp. Small enough to place on a table or install on the ceiling, this disco ball comes with seven different lighting effects, so there's something for everyone. You can sync the disco lights to music with three different functions and dance your way into 2024.

Doloburn 12 Pack 4"x3"Mini Chalkboard Signs $8.99

$10.99 Shop Now

Bringing in the new year with a dinner party? Add these customizable tags to your place settings for your guests. These tags can also be used as labels for your food and drinks during your celebration.

