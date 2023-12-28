Police prepare to keep New Year's Eve crowds in downtown Raleigh safe before, after acorn drops

New Year's Eve is only a few days away and security is at the top of mind for many across the Triangle who plan to attend Raleigh's annual acorn drop.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rhea Wade chose Wednesday night for a night on the town with girlfriends.

"I'm very self aware," she said. "I don't walk alone. I'm aware of my surroundings. When you walk up to your car, make sure there aren't people around."

They're doing New Year's Eve at home this year.

"Usually in the past, we've gone to the science museum but this year we're just having a night in with some friends and champagne," Rhea said.

The focus for the Raleigh Police Department will be on Fayetteville Street for the acorn drop. One is for the kids at 7pm; another at midnight for the adults.

But they have to worry about the rest of downtown too including around Moore Square and Glenwood South.

RPD said it does not talk about their security plans but they look at big events in other cities and use those plans in the plan in Raleigh.

They urge people to say something if they see something too.

"I see them more and more and I believe Sunday is going to be a good day," said Mario Longo, long time owner of Vic's Italian Restaurant and Pizza in City Market.

He is normally closed Sundays but he'll be open because of the bigger crowds.

He's expecting security and RPD to be out in full force. He's noticed many more security officers since his restaurant was broken into five times last month.

"I think it's going to be safe," he said. "I don't think there's anything people need to worry about."