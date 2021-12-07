New Year's Rockin' Eve

Daddy Yankee, Roselyn Sanchez join 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2022 from Puerto Rico

'New Year's Rockin' Eve' returns for 50th anniversary this year

LOS ANGELES -- Daddy Yankee and Roselyn Sanchez will join "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" for the show's first-ever Spanish-language countdown in Puerto Rico.

A San Juan native, Daddy Yankee will perform from the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center. Sanchez joins the show as a co-host alongside previously announced co-hosts Liza Koshy, Billy Porter and Ciara.

The Puerto Rico countdown to New Year's will be the first of the night, taking place at 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sanchez and the other co-hosts will join returning host Ryan Seacrest in cities across America for the show's 50th anniversary: Koshy from Times Square in New York City, Porter from New Orleans and Ciara from Los Angeles.

DJ D-Nice will also join the show from Los Angeles, and country artist Jessie James Decker is returning for her third year as the show's Powerball correspondent.

This year's show will include more than five hours of musical performances. Additional performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" on Friday, Dec. 31, on ABC.
