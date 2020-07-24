Sports

Yankees, Nationals kneel before game in tribute to Black Lives Matter

Members of Washington Nationals kneel and hold a piece of black fabric before an opening day baseball game. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals and New York Yankees knelt in unison before the first game of the baseball season as part of an opening day ceremony Thursday night that featured references to the Black Lives Matter movement, the coronavirus pandemic -- including an off-the-mark first pitch by Dr. Anthony Fauci -- and the home team's 2019 championship.

Players from both clubs wore T-shirts saying Black Lives Matter during batting practice, and the letters "BLM" were stenciled into the back of the mound at the center of the diamond.

The Yankees won the rain-shortened game 4-1.

A Black Lives Matter stencil will appear on pitcher's mound across the majors during the opening weekend. Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts and some San Francisco Giants players also kneeled during the national anthem before their game.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmlbprotestnew york yankeeswashington nationals
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: The Racial Divide: Inequity in Education
Shooting on I-85 in Durham sends 2 to hospital
Pres. Trump to visit Morrisville manufacturing facility next week
Former UNCW professor found dead in NC home
UNC's Roy Williams donates $600K to fund spring sport senior scholarships
LATEST: NC pushes COVID-19 prevention resources for Hispanic community
Durham city leaders tackle recent gun violence
Show More
NCDHHS, Raleigh co-op work to distribute 900k PPE to farmworkers
Coins hard to find? Retailers say blame the pandemic
Rabid fox enters Greensboro home, attacks woman in bed
Streets closing to allow creation of 'parklets' in Raleigh
In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
More TOP STORIES News