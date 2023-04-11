2 hospitalized due to injuries from fire at News & Observer warehouse in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire at the News & Observer Insert Center in garner sent two people to the hospital Tuesday.

It happened around noon at the building located at Mechanical Boulevard near Yeargan Road.

Garner Fire Department said people were removing the carpet in the building when the fire sparked. The materials they were using to do their work reportedly caused the flash fire.

One of the workers had burns on 80 percent of their body. The second victim sustained minor burns.

The News & Observer Insert Center is not the paper's main facility in Raleigh. It is an industrial warehouse that also serves as a recycling center.