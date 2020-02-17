- A Durham police officer pitched in with a local church that was handing out food and the whole unit showed up to help.
- When will the new Durham library open? Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the open date has been pushed back from its original April slot.
- Comedian Bill Cosby is not getting out of jail early.
- Walmart is looking to hire 50,000 more associates amid surging demand during the pandemic.
The 411: Durham Police pitch in to help pass out food to those in need
