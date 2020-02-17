411

The 411: Durham Police pitch in to help pass out food to those in need

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Happy Monday! It's time for your daily dose of 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • A Durham police officer pitched in with a local church that was handing out food and the whole unit showed up to help.
  • When will the new Durham library open? Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the open date has been pushed back from its original April slot.
  • Comedian Bill Cosby is not getting out of jail early.
  • Walmart is looking to hire 50,000 more associates amid surging demand during the pandemic.
More TOP STORIES News