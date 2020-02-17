The 411: Durham Police pitch in to help pass out food to those in need

A Durham police officer pitched in with a local church that was handing out food and the whole unit showed up to help.

When will the new Durham library open? Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the open date has been pushed back from its original April slot.

Comedian Bill Cosby is not getting out of jail early.

Walmart is looking to hire 50,000 more associates amid surging demand during the pandemic.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: