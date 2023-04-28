LIVE NFL Draft updates: Panthers take Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo in second round

NFL Draft: See all the first-round picks right here.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVD) -- Day two of the NFL Draft is here, and Carolina Panthers fans saw the team take a receiver in the second round to pair wth their new quarterback taken No. 1 overall.

The Panthers took Alabama quarterback Bryce Young first overall. On Friday, they added a weapon for him with wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Ole Miss in the second round.

The draft is taking place in Kansas City this year. Watch it live right now on ABC11.

WHERE TO WATCH

Coverage will be on ABC11, ESPN, and the ESPN app

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, Noon.

BEST AVAILABLE PLAYERS

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is another intriguing prospect still on the board after being bypassed on a wild Thursday night that featured several surprising swaps, two running backs selected among the top dozen picks and a late run on a thin class of wide receivers.

Other players expected to go in the second round include cornerback Kelee Ringo (Georgia) and guard O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida).

Defensive end Keion White (Georgia Tech), a standout at Garner High School was taken 46th overall by the New England Patriots.

NFL DRAFT ORDER

Second round

32) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago): Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Porter is the son of former Pittsburgh linebacker Joey Porter. The elder Porter was a four-time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl with the Steelers. The younger Porter was projected as a first-round pick but didn't get selected on opening night. Steelers fans at the draft in Kansas City were chanting, "Jo-ey, Jo-ey" when the Steelers were on the clock.

33) Tennessee Titans (from Arizona): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Levis didn't stick around to hear his name called in the second round. After he fell out of the first round, he decided not to return to Union Station for Day 2. He was expected to go in the top 15 with some draft analysts projecting him among the top five. Levis sat uncomfortably in the green room, sometimes squirming in front of the TV cameras, as he watched three quarterbacks picked in the first four selections: Young to the Panthers, Stroud to the Texans and Anthony Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts.

34) Detroit Lions: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

35) Las Vegas Raiders (from Indianapolis): Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

36) Los Angeles Rams: Steve Avila, G, TCU

37) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Derick Hall, LB, Auburn

38) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis): Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

39) Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

Ole Miss wide receiver was chosen in the second round by the Carolina Panthers on Friday. Darron Cummings

40) New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

41) Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee): BJ Ojulari, LB, LSU

42) Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets): Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

43) New York Jets: Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

44) Indianapolis Colts (from Atlanta): Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

45) Detroit Lions (from Green Bay): Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

46) New England Patriots: Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

47) Washington Commanders: Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

48) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Green Bay): Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State

49) Pittsburgh Steelers: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

50) Green Bay Packers (from Tampa Bay): Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

Round 3

