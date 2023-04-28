LIVE NFL Draft updates: Panthers take Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo in second round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVD) -- Day two of the NFL Draft is here, and Carolina Panthers fans saw the team take a receiver in the second round to pair wth their new quarterback taken No. 1 overall.
The Panthers took Alabama quarterback Bryce Young first overall. On Friday, they added a weapon for him with wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Ole Miss in the second round.
The draft is taking place in Kansas City this year. Watch it live right now on ABC11.
BEST AVAILABLE PLAYERS
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is another intriguing prospect still on the board after being bypassed on a wild Thursday night that featured several surprising swaps, two running backs selected among the top dozen picks and a late run on a thin class of wide receivers.
Other players expected to go in the second round include cornerback Kelee Ringo (Georgia) and guard O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida).
Defensive end Keion White (Georgia Tech), a standout at Garner High School was taken 46th overall by the New England Patriots.
NFL DRAFT ORDER
Second round
32) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago): Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Porter is the son of former Pittsburgh linebacker Joey Porter. The elder Porter was a four-time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl with the Steelers. The younger Porter was projected as a first-round pick but didn't get selected on opening night. Steelers fans at the draft in Kansas City were chanting, "Jo-ey, Jo-ey" when the Steelers were on the clock.
33) Tennessee Titans (from Arizona): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Levis didn't stick around to hear his name called in the second round. After he fell out of the first round, he decided not to return to Union Station for Day 2. He was expected to go in the top 15 with some draft analysts projecting him among the top five. Levis sat uncomfortably in the green room, sometimes squirming in front of the TV cameras, as he watched three quarterbacks picked in the first four selections: Young to the Panthers, Stroud to the Texans and Anthony Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts.
34) Detroit Lions: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
35) Las Vegas Raiders (from Indianapolis): Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
36) Los Angeles Rams: Steve Avila, G, TCU
37) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Derick Hall, LB, Auburn
38) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis): Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
39) Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
40) New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
41) Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee): BJ Ojulari, LB, LSU
42) Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets): Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
43) New York Jets: Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
44) Indianapolis Colts (from Atlanta): Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
45) Detroit Lions (from Green Bay): Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
46) New England Patriots: Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech
47) Washington Commanders: Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois
48) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Green Bay): Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State
49) Pittsburgh Steelers: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
50) Green Bay Packers (from Tampa Bay): Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
51) Miami Dolphins
52) Seattle Seahawks
53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)
54) Los Angeles Chargers
55) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
56) Jacksonville Jaguars
57) New York Giants
58) Dallas Cowboys
59) Buffalo Bills
60) Cincinnati Bengals
61) Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina)
62) Philadelphia Eagles
63) Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
64) Chicago Bears
65) Houston Texans
66) Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona)
67) Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)
68) Denver Broncos
69) Los Angeles Rams
70) Las Vegas Raiders
71) New Orleans Saints
72) Tennessee Titans
73) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
74) Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets)
75) Atlanta Falcons
76) New England Patriots (from Carolina)
77) Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami)
78) Green Bay Packers
79) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
80) Pittsburgh Steelers
81) Detroit Lions
82) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83) Seattle Seahawks
84) Miami Dolphins
85) Los Angeles Chargers
86) Baltimore Ravens
87) Minnesota Vikings
88) Jacksonville Jaguars
89) New York Giants
90) Dallas Cowboys
91) Buffalo Bills
92) Cincinnati Bengals
93) Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
94) Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia)
95) Kansas City Chiefs
96) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
97) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)
98) Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection)
99) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
100) Las Vegas Raiders from Kansas City Chiefs through New York Giants (Special Compensatory Selection)
101) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
102) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
