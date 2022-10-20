'Nights in Rodanthe' beach house can be yours for $1.8 million

One of North Carolina's most recognizable homes is on the market for nearly $1.8 million.

It's the beach house featured in the 2008 movie "Nights in Rodanthe."

The oceanfront property on Hatteras Island served as a backdrop for the love story based on a Nicholas Sparks novel.

This is the second time in just four years that the six-bedroom home has gone on the market.

Back in 2018, the asking price was $1.2 million.

