CHILD KILLED

New Jersey man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said 38-year-old Tiray Summers, of Plainfield, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his infant son.

By Eyewitness News
PLAINFIELD, New Jersey --
A New Jersey man was charged Wednesday for beating his three-week-old son to death, officials said.

Police said 38-year-old Tiray Summers, of Plainfield, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his infant son, Trayvon Summers.

Police launched an investigation into the infant's death after hospital staff from JFK Medical Center in Edison reported the suspicious death of child at approximately 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

During the investigation, detectives said they determined that Trayvon Summers suffered significant injuries and learned that the cause of his death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Tiray Summers is currently being housed in the Union County Jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
infant deathsbaby deathchild killedPlainfieldNew JerseyUnion County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD KILLED
4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from hot car
Dad cleaning gun accidentally shoots and kills daughter
Mother drowned her 2 children before hanging herself
Boy celebrating 1st birthday killed by out-of-control car
More child killed
Top Stories
Man injured after lightning strikes near him in Wake Co.
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Moore County
Victim ID'd in fatal I-40 crash involving cement truck in Raleigh
Hoke County family plans lawsuit after dog viciously attacked
First responders rescue young deer from massive Carr Fire zone
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Meet the Raleigh native who is Cam Newton's right-hand man
Show More
Polar bear killed after attacking cruise line employee
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
American Airlines to include free carry-on luggage with 'basic economy' tickets
Suspects in recent CVS armed robberies arrested in Greensboro
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
More News