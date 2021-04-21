No charges to be filed after fatal Brier Creek shooting back in March

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10434280" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 32-year-old man has died after being shot outside of the Barnes and Noble at the Brier Creek shopping center in Raleigh.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Wake County District Attorney's Office will not pursue charges at this timethat killed a 32-year-old man in March.The announcement comes a month after Arlandia Quaadir Parker was shot in the popular shopping center and later died at a hospital.On the afternoon of March 19, Raleigh officers were called to 8431 Brier Creek Parkway where they found Parker suffering from a gunshot wound.Witnesses told ABC11 that a suspect, who appeared to be a woman, was willfully taken into custody; authorities never released her name.However, the Raleigh Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.