No charges to be filed after fatal Brier Creek shooting back in March

The announcement comes a month after Arlandia Quaadir Parker was shot in the popular shopping center and later died at a hospital.
On the afternoon of March 19, Raleigh officers were called to 8431 Brier Creek Parkway where they found Parker suffering from a gunshot wound.
Witnesses told ABC11 that a suspect, who appeared to be a woman, was willfully taken into custody; authorities never released her name.
However, the Raleigh Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.