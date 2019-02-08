'No time to react:' Raleigh driver said pedestrian ran out in front of him 'like a deer'

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Raleigh early on Friday morning.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Western Boulevard near Chaney Road.

The driver told ABC11's Ana Rivera he was leaving work when the person ran out in front of his car.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

He said the man darted across the road to Cook Out "like a deer" giving him "no time to react."



The driver said he jumped out of the car, realized the man still had a pulse and called 911.

He said the man was still breathing when he was taken away to the hospital.

Police said the man has serious injuries but is expected to be OK.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian struckpedestrian injuredcrashraleigh newsraleigh policeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
70 today, 40s tomorrow: Cold weather pushes back into Raleigh
Durham police investigating homicide after man shot in passenger seat of car
Durham Police: Stray bullet strikes woman in home
Cirque du Soleil to Valentine's Day with goats, things to do this weekend
NJ man accused of faking slip and fall pleads not guilty
Police demand Google to remove checkpoint warnings in Waze app
ON CAMERA: Agents send minors into stores for booze in crackdown
More ICE arrests reported in Triangle, including outside a Durham HS
Show More
Durham Catholic school cancels class Friday amid threat of protests over gay speaker
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Cary filmmakers recount untold details of first MLK assassination attempt
Troubleshooter investigation leads to jail time for Raleigh contractor
Fayetteville millenial movement could shape future of All-American City
More News