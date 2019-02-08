I just spoke with the man who says he was driving the car that hit the pedestrian. He said a man ran in front of his car. He said he had no time to react. He was leaving work. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/nnFkdoMC3M — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) February 8, 2019

A tow truck just took the car away that was involved in the accident. ALL lanes of Western are now open.

Raleigh police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit early Friday morning.The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Western Boulevard near Chaney Road.The driver told ABC11's Ana Rivera he was leaving work when the person ran out in front of his car.He said the man darted across the road to Cook Out "like a deer" giving him "no time to react."The driver said he jumped out of the car, realized the man still had a pulse and called 911.He said the man was still breathing when he was taken away to the hospital.Police said the man has serious injuries but is expected to be OK.