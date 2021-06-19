carjacking

Man linked to at least 22 vehicle thefts arrested hours after stealing truck: Fayetteville Police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man linked to at least 22 car thefts in and around Fayetteville is now in custody.

Fayetteville Police Department said it arrested Norman Helton, 35, around 5 p.m. Saturday.

This came just hours after he reportedly stole a 2010 Ford F-150 on Selma Drive.

The police department said patrol officers recognized the stolen truck near the area of Shawn Road and Murchison Road. State Highway Patrol joined in and chased Helton.

They eventually stopped him on Santa Fe Drive by using a PIT maneuver.

---previous story---

The "armed and dangerous" man that Fayetteville officers have been trying to find the last couple days apparently struck again.

Fayetteville Police Department first alerted the public to be on the lookout for Norman Helton, 35, on Wednesday afternoon. That's when police say he tried to carjack someone at First Stop Core and Battery LLC on Drake Street.

Officers chased down Helton after that attempted carjacking, but he got away.

Now, investigators believe he successfully stole a vehicle in Cumberland County.

At around 2 p.m. Saturday, Cumberland County deputies responded to Selma Drive to investigate a stolen white 2010 Ford F-150 with license plate TCN-6423.

Investigators determined Helton was the man who stole the pickup truck. They say it had a large American flag flying on the back when it was stolen.

Anyone who sees this truck is asked to call 911 immediately. Do not approach the truck, as Helton is considered "armed and dangerous."

Helton is linked to at least 22 motor vehicle thefts in and around the Fayetteville area, according to a release from Fayetteville Police Department.
