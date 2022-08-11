Name like no 'otter': NC Aquarium ask for public's help naming 3 otter pups

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for the public's help with naming three female Asian small clawed otter pups.

The pups were born May 21, 2022 during a full moon and king tide. Taking advantage of that, the aquarium suggested possible names such as Stella, meaning "moon," or Tala, meaning "bright star."

The deadline to pick your favorite name is August 26 at 12 p.m.

According to the aquarium, the small clawed otters' native habitat is Indonesia, southern China, southern India, Southeast Asia and the Philippines. They are the smallest of the otter species and are considered a vulnerable species, as their population continues to decline due to deforestation, pollution, poaching and more.

