Heavily armed man arrested on North Carolina A&T campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been arrested on the campus of North Carolina A &T State University with weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Brandon James Bentley was charged on Sunday with several counts related to having weapons on educational property and other charges.

Bentley was reportedly found at Sullivan Street and N. Benbow Road on the university campus with a revolver, a loaded handgun, a rifle, two shotguns and more than 500 rounds of ammunition.

He also had a "makeshift firework explosive," brass knuckles, a machete, a sword, a "blowdart weapon," a crossbow, a hatchet, a stun gun, a dozen knives, "claws," a baton, and pepper spray.

Law enforcement in Guilford County has not released any other details about his alleged intentions or any possible threat to NC A &T, the largest Historically Black College and University in the nation.

Bentley's bond was set at $100,000.