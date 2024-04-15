NC A&T student killed in Greensboro hit-and-run

North Carolina A&T State University junior Xiomara Moore, 21, was the person killed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina family is mourning the loss of their youngest daughter after she was killed in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend.

Greensboro police say there is an active search for the driver who left the scene.

Her mother, Carona Moore, said she is relying on faith as she grieves the loss of her only daughter.

The family says funeral arrangements and vigils are still to be determined.