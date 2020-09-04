3 injured in shooting near NCCU campus, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after three people were injured in a Thursday night shooting near North Carolina Central University's campus.The investigation is underway along the 200 block of Nelson Street near Pekoe Ave.Durham police say the victims' injuries were non-life-threatening. The identities of those injured has not been released at this time.Officials have not disclosed if there is a suspect in custody at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.