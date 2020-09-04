3 injured in shooting near NCCU campus, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after three people were injured in a Thursday night shooting near North Carolina Central University's campus.
The investigation is underway along the 200 block of Nelson Street near Pekoe Ave.
Durham police say the victims' injuries were non-life-threatening. The identities of those injured has not been released at this time.
Officials have not disclosed if there is a suspect in custody at this time.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
