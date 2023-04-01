'Really big deal': NC Central's Sound Machine prepares to make a comeback at Dreamville

Eagle Pride will be amplified when North Carolina Central Universitys Sound Machine makes a comeback at the Dreamville Music Festival.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Eagle Pride will be amplified when North Carolina Central University's Sound Machine makes a comeback at the Dreamville Music Festival on Sunday.

"We're seeing J. Cole, that's a really big deal," William Wordsworth said.

J.Cole's "Crooked Smile," pumped up the students during rehearsal on Friday as they prepared to bring their A-game and represent North Carolina on a national level.

"It's kind of like a payoff for all the hard work that we put the students through throughout the year," assistant band director Kynan Hudson said.

The rehearsal comes on the heels of a jam-packed day in downtown Raleigh, where Tiffany Woodard and Regina Wilson came to buy merchandise at the Dreamville pop-up shop.

"The energy is definitely real," Wilson said. "You do see everybody that comes, they are major J. Cole fans and so they really are just coming here to connect with other like-minded individuals, and you really honestly can't ask for anything better."

Dreamville is like a "dream," for both Wilson and Woodard, who are attending the festival for the first time.

"It's always a loving environment," Woodard said. "These artists ... they all promote positivity with most of their music, with just their everyday life. I don't think there's going to be any issues."

Gates will open at 2 p.m. on Saturday due to inclement weather forecasts, according to organizers.

